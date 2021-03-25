auto

Kurnool Airport Inaugurated as Andhra Pradesh's Sixth Civilian Airport, 1st Flight on March 28

Kurnool Airport. (Image source: Gulte.com)

IndiGo is set to operate commercial flights connecting Kurnool to Vishakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai from March 28.

Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation inaugurated the Kurnool Airport, Orvakal, Andhra Pradesh in a virtual ceremony today. Shri Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh attended the inauguration at Kurnool airport. Kurnool is the 6th airport in Andhra Pradesh to become functional after Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajahmundry & Vijayawada.

The airport has been classified as ‘3C’ and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400. Developed on a 1,010 acre site at a cost of `110 crore, the Kurnool airport has a 2000-metre runway with four aprons for parking of aircraft.

The flight operations at Kurnool airport will commence on 28th March 2021 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN). Direct flight operations to Bangalore, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai will be operated by India’s largest domestic carrier IndiGo.

Kurnool is the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh and a historical hub of the country. The place is famous for its mighty caves and temples. The city of Kurnool lies on the banks of the Tungabhadra River and, Nallamalas mountain hill range runs parallel. Moreover, Famous tourist spots include Nallamala Forest, Ahobilam, Belum Caves, Mahanandi, Mantralayam, Orvakal, Sangameshwaram, Kethavaram and Kalva Bugga.

March 25, 2021