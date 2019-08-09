Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video

The son of a landlord in Haryana decided to dump his expensive BMW luxury car into a river after his father rejected his request of buying a new Jaguar car.

IANS

Updated:August 9, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
BMW in river. (Image: City Life)
BMW in river. (Image: City Life)
Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said. "When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media," a police official told IANS.

The car later got stuck in the middle of the river owing to a patch of tall grass. Later, the youth was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers. Police have registered a case in the matter.

It seems like the car is either a BMW 3-Series or a 5-Series meaning the cost of the drowned BMW is no less than Rs 35 Lakh. Father of the youth is said to be a landlord in a village of Haryana.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
