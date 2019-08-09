Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video
The son of a landlord in Haryana decided to dump his expensive BMW luxury car into a river after his father rejected his request of buying a new Jaguar car.
BMW in river. (Image: City Life)
Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said. "When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media," a police official told IANS.
The car later got stuck in the middle of the river owing to a patch of tall grass. Later, the youth was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers. Police have registered a case in the matter.
It seems like the car is either a BMW 3-Series or a 5-Series meaning the cost of the drowned BMW is no less than Rs 35 Lakh. Father of the youth is said to be a landlord in a village of Haryana.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Away From Mission Mangal-Batla House Clash, Akshay Kumar-John Abraham's Bromance Wins Internet
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal
- Raveena-Govinda Recreate 'Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare' on Nach Baliye 9
- How the Premier League Top Six Fared in the Transfer Window
- Siblings from Shillong Donate Two Years of Savings for Flood Victims