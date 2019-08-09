Angry Haryana Youth Pushes BMW in River After Dad Denies Him a Jaguar
Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger.
New BMW 530i M Sport. (Image: BMW)
Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said.
"When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media," a police official told IANS.
The car later got stuck in the middle of the river owing to a patch of tall grass.
Later, the youth was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers.
Police have registered a case in the matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types
- Raveena-Govinda Recreate 'Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare' on Nach Baliye 9
- Possessive Arjun Kapoor Stops Karan Tacker From Flirting With Malaika Arora
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
- Siblings from Shillong Donate Two Years of Savings for Flood Victims