Anti-Fog Device In Trains To Soon Allow Better Visibility To Loco Pilots

During the winter season, fog frequently causes train delays, making it inconvenient for passengers. However, North Western Railway has come up with a significant plan this time to address the issue of trains running late owing to fog. It is now being put into practice, and it will also limit the number of accidents on the railroad track caused by fog. The railways will now utilise an anti-fog device.

In North India during the winter, fog frequently disrupts rail traffic. The North Western Railway’s Jaipur and Bikaner divisions’ trains are most affected by it. This time, Railways is taking extra precautions to ensure that rail services are run safely in areas of the network that are prone to fog. Guidelines have been issued by the concerned departments of Engineering, Signal and Telecommunication, Electrical, Mechanical, Operations and Safety Department for safe rail operation in any kind of situation.

Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North Western Railway, said that fog-prone railway sections have been identified in the North Western Railway. Availability of Visibility Test Objects (VTOs) is being ensured at all fog-affected stations. Visibility at stations is checked using visibility test objects. Along with this, fog safety devices are being provided to the loco pilots of all the train services running through dense fog.

Captain Shashi Kiran said that a total of 877 fog safety device units are being installed in North Western Railways. These all have GPS mapping of the railroad stretch covered in fog or mist. The engine has a fog safety device installed.

When the gadget is turned on, it notifies the loco pilot in advance of how far all of the signals in that section are from the GPS. This makes it simple for the loco pilot to manage the train’s pace.

Additionally, to ensure that the loco pilot can see signals and other indicators clearly, bright sign boards and repainted indicators are being used.

