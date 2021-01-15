Apollo Inaugurates Specialised Service Centre For Tyres in Gurugram, Plans to Open 10 More Across India

Apollo Tyres has inaugurated a specialised Service Centre for tyres in Gurugram. This is the first such service centre for tyres in India, which is independent of a sales outlet, and would be gradually catering to all category of tyres. The company plans to open 10 such service centres across different locations in the country in the next 12 – 14 months.

The customers visiting the Service Centre will get on-the-spot grievance redressal, instead of visiting multiple touchpoints and waiting for solutions. While the Service Centre will be directly monitored by the company, it is owned and operated by the franchise.

Commenting on the inauguration of the first dedicated Service Centre for tyres, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, "Apollo Tyres is committed to bringing the best of our products and services to our customers. This state-of-the-art service centre brings together Apollo’s extensive experience of providing 360-degree solutions to the customers for the entire lifecycle of the product. Being the leaders in the Indian Tyre Industry, such customer-focused industry-first initiatives and a winning product portfolio, is what differentiates us from other players.”

Apollo Tyres’ Service Centre is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities and services including computerised wheel alignment, automatic tyre changer, wheel balancing machine, nitrogen gas inflator, specialised two-wheeler tyre changer and balancer, mushroom plug for tubeless tyre puncture repair, a facility for run-flat tyres, and a PUC machine. While the tyre related services would be charged optimally, the customers also have the option of subscribing to the AMC and doorstep emergency services for their tyres.