Apollo Introduces 30-Day Trial Challenge for its Alpha Tyres Under 'Test the Alpha Challenge'

Apollo Tyres has introduced first-of-its-kind initiative ‘test the Alpha challenge’ in India. Under this initiative, customers can buy the Apollo Alpha tyres, test it for 30 days, and will have the option of returning the tyres and getting their money back, in case they don’t like the performance of the tyres.

Commenting on the launch of this initiative, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “We believe that we have a winning product in Apollo Alpha, which has been widely tested and accepted by biking experts and enthusiasts, not only in India, but also in Europe. In addition to being a testimony of our confidence in our two-wheeler radials, this ‘test the Alpha challenge’ initiative is also be step forward in our effort of radialising the two-wheeler market in India.”

Customers who participate in this challenge will get their money back, if they don’t like the tyre due to performance issues, until 30 days from the date of tyre purchase, if warranty is registered on the same day of purchase. There will be a manufacturer’s warranty as well of 2 years on pro-rata basis from the date of manufacturing or upto 80% tread wear, whichever is earlier.

Apollo Alpha, 'zero degree' steel belted motorcycle radials have been designed and developed in-house, with the primary focus on grip and safety. It has been designed with high silica reinforced compound for best grip during cornering and other forms of manoeuvring.