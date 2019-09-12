Apollo Introduces All-Terrain Apterra AT2 Tyre in India

Apollo Tyres has introduced the Apollo Apterra AT2 tyres for all-terrain purposes. The new tyre complements Apollo’s existing Apterra range including specialised Highway Luxury (HL), Highway Terrain (HT), High Performance (HP) and the All-Terrain (AT) tyres for the SUVs.

Designed and developed as a collaborative effort between the two Global R&D Centres -- in Enschede, the Netherlands and in Chennai, India -- and a cross-functional team comprising members from R&D, Manufacturing, Service, Business Quality and Marketing, Apterra AT2 will be produced at the company’s Vadodara unit in Gujarat.

The company is looking at catering to the all-terrain market of approximately 15,000 tyres/month in India and is introducing 8 sizes in phase 1, which are targeted towards vehicles like Endeavour, Fortuner, Pajero, Force One, Scorpio, XUV 500, Hexa and others. Another 6 sizes of Apollo Apterra AT2 would be launched in phase II, and together, the range will cover over 90% of the all-terrain vehicle market.

Commenting on the launch, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said “We are sharpening our focus on the SUV segment in India, with specialised tyres for different terrains, as this vehicle segment is growing faster than passenger cars. The excellent test results, and the global efforts that have gone into developing the Apollo Apterra AT2 gives us the confidence that this tyre will set a new benchmark in the all-terrain tyre space, and will further propel our leadership in the SUV segment.”

It has a patented tread design with 3D interlocking sipes, tread with DPF technology and the shoulder design with SAW-Tooth technology, which is claimed to provides a higher level of traction. Triplex casing and high tensile steel belts makes the tyre highly durable and impact resistant. The herringbone grooves of the tyre ensure efficient water drainage on wet roads and provide better control during off-roading. The wider tread width provides stability during cornering.

