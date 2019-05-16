English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apollo Opens Its First Tyre Service Centre in Malaysia
The first Apollo Truck Tyre Zone will offer facilities and services including wheel alignment, wheel balancing and nitrogen gas inflation.
Apollo Truck Tyre Zone in Malaysia. (Image: Apollo Tyres)
Loading...
Apollo Tyres, one of the leading tyre manufacturers in the world, launched its first Apollo Truck Tyre Zone (ATTZ) in Malaysia. The company says that the opening of the new centre is in line with Apollo Tyres’ focus to provide its consumers with convenient access to its extensive services.
The centre will be managed by Sin Chu Hin, one of the top tyre specialists in the southern region of Malaysia. The partnership, which is also the first one for Apollo Tyres outside India, will enable the delivery of quality products and services to the Malaysian market as well as provide to customers.
Speaking at the inauguration of Apollo Truck Tyre Zone in Malaysia, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Apollo is committed towards bringing the best of our products and services to our customers. This state-of-the-art truck service centre brings together Apollo’s extensive experience in truck and bus radials along with Sin Chu Hin’s 80-year long local experience for a range of services and solutions for our fleet customers in Malaysia, further cementing our steadfast commitment to the Malaysian automotive industry.”
Apart from providing application-based tyre recommendation, the ATTZ would be equipped with facilities including a computerised truck tyre alignment machine, automatic tyre changer, nitrogen inflator and would offer end-to-end tyre related services for trucks and buses. These services are expected to reduce customers’ maintenance cost and fuel consumption. Taking the development in the dynamics of the vehicle platform, the ATTZ also has a training centre to guide its consumers through their purchase decision.
“We see a vast opportunity in Batu Pahat, which is a thriving business destination at the tip of Peninsular Malaysia, specially for our truck radials. The ATTZ is, in fact the first of several truck service centres we are planning to open in partnership with our valued business partners in the ASEAN region,” added Shubhro Ghosh, Group Head, ASEAN, Middle East and Africa region for Apollo Tyres.
The centre will be managed by Sin Chu Hin, one of the top tyre specialists in the southern region of Malaysia. The partnership, which is also the first one for Apollo Tyres outside India, will enable the delivery of quality products and services to the Malaysian market as well as provide to customers.
Speaking at the inauguration of Apollo Truck Tyre Zone in Malaysia, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Apollo is committed towards bringing the best of our products and services to our customers. This state-of-the-art truck service centre brings together Apollo’s extensive experience in truck and bus radials along with Sin Chu Hin’s 80-year long local experience for a range of services and solutions for our fleet customers in Malaysia, further cementing our steadfast commitment to the Malaysian automotive industry.”
Apart from providing application-based tyre recommendation, the ATTZ would be equipped with facilities including a computerised truck tyre alignment machine, automatic tyre changer, nitrogen inflator and would offer end-to-end tyre related services for trucks and buses. These services are expected to reduce customers’ maintenance cost and fuel consumption. Taking the development in the dynamics of the vehicle platform, the ATTZ also has a training centre to guide its consumers through their purchase decision.
“We see a vast opportunity in Batu Pahat, which is a thriving business destination at the tip of Peninsular Malaysia, specially for our truck radials. The ATTZ is, in fact the first of several truck service centres we are planning to open in partnership with our valued business partners in the ASEAN region,” added Shubhro Ghosh, Group Head, ASEAN, Middle East and Africa region for Apollo Tyres.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results