Apollo Opens Its First Tyre Service Centre in Malaysia

Apollo Tyres, one of the leading tyre manufacturers in the world, launched its first Apollo Truck Tyre Zone (ATTZ) in Malaysia. The company says that the opening of the new centre is in line with Apollo Tyres’ focus to provide its consumers with convenient access to its extensive services.The centre will be managed by Sin Chu Hin, one of the top tyre specialists in the southern region of Malaysia. The partnership, which is also the first one for Apollo Tyres outside India, will enable the delivery of quality products and services to the Malaysian market as well as provide to customers.Speaking at the inauguration of Apollo Truck Tyre Zone in Malaysia, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Apollo is committed towards bringing the best of our products and services to our customers. This state-of-the-art truck service centre brings together Apollo’s extensive experience in truck and bus radials along with Sin Chu Hin’s 80-year long local experience for a range of services and solutions for our fleet customers in Malaysia, further cementing our steadfast commitment to the Malaysian automotive industry.”Apart from providing application-based tyre recommendation, the ATTZ would be equipped with facilities including a computerised truck tyre alignment machine, automatic tyre changer, nitrogen inflator and would offer end-to-end tyre related services for trucks and buses. These services are expected to reduce customers’ maintenance cost and fuel consumption. Taking the development in the dynamics of the vehicle platform, the ATTZ also has a training centre to guide its consumers through their purchase decision.“We see a vast opportunity in Batu Pahat, which is a thriving business destination at the tip of Peninsular Malaysia, specially for our truck radials. The ATTZ is, in fact the first of several truck service centres we are planning to open in partnership with our valued business partners in the ASEAN region,” added Shubhro Ghosh, Group Head, ASEAN, Middle East and Africa region for Apollo Tyres.