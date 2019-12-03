Apollo Tyres Enters Saudi-Arabian Market in Partnership With Al-Jomaih Tyres

Apollo Tyres Ltd has announced its entry into Saudi Arabia through a tie-up with Al-Jomaih Tyres Company Limited, the exclusive distributors for the Kingdom. Apollo Tyres would be focussing on the large and growing truck-bus radial and passenger car tyre market, aiming to capture a sizeable market share, in each of the segments, in the next couple of years.

Shubhro Ghosh, Group Head, ASEAN, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd, commented “The entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the culmination of a long-term product planning and development programme. We are now ready with products suited to cater to the Saudi market, which is the largest and important replacement tyre market in the Middle East region, through our dedicated team of sales and service professionals, and a very able business partner in Al-Jomaih Tyres.”

“Saudi Arabia has a market potential of approximately 22 million tyres, and we have set a very aggressive target for ourselves, of selling nearly 800,000 tyres per annum, including both commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle tyres, within the next five years”, he added.

Apollo Tyres is the official global tyre partner for the world’s leading football club, Manchester United. Shubhro further added “We believe that this global partnership will further help us position our brand and the products in the minds of the consumers across Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to working with Al-Jomaih Tyres to help further engage with Manchester United fan base here."

Commenting on the collaboration with Apollo Tyres, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jomaih, CEO, Al-Jomaih Tyres, said “We are highly impressed with the quality and performance reputation of Apollo’s tyres. We have noticed that the premium tier 2 market in Saudi has been expanding at a fast pace and Apollo Tyres meets the need of local customers who are seeking quality products at competitive prices.”

The tyres sold in Saudi Arabia would be customised to meet the local market requirements and would be covered under a 5-year warranty from the date of manufacturing.

Apollo Tyres had set-up its hub for the Middle East and Africa region, in Dubai, in the year 2011, and has since managed to expand its presence rapidly in the entire region with quality products.

