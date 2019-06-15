Apollo Tyres Introduces EnduMaxx Brand of Light Truck Tyres

Apollo Tyres has introduced Endumaxx brand of tyres specially designed for the pick-up trucks in India. As per company estimates, the light truck radial category has a potential of 1,12,000 tyres per month in India, and it is growing at a much faster pace than any other segment.

Designed and developed at the company’s Global R&D Centre, Asia in Chennai to suit the application and terrain requirements, the EnduMaxx LT tyres have been tested extensively for more than a year before being introduced today. Being produced out of Apollo Tyres’ Vadodara plant, the company will be catering to the entire market in this segment with a capacity of 80,000 tyres per month.

Apollo EnduMaxx LT tyres would be available for vehicles like Mahindra Bolero & Maxitruck, Ashok Leyland Dost & Dost+ and Tata Xenon & Yodha. This segment of vehicles grew the fastest, by 20%, in the light commercial vehicle category in India, due to the operational economics in the pick-up segment, improved connectivity with the hub and spoke model and uptick in rural demand.

Commenting on the launch, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said “Being the leaders in the commercial vehicle segment, we were looking at gaining leadership in the pick-up vehicle segment as well. A cross-functional team comprising members from R&D, Manufacturing, Service, Business Quality and Marketing identified the gaps, which, along with our existing product experience, helped in developing the new product to suit the Indian market requirements. We are confident of gaining leadership in the pick-up vehicle segment as well with the EnduMaxx brand.”

The company has adopted a 360-degree approach covering various aspects of tyre construction, design, process and compound in the making of Apollo EnduMaxx brand of tyres. The company has adopted new technologies such as tension optimised contour ply with robust belt package, which helps in higher uptime and low heat build-up, improved process technology, reinforced defence against failure in bead area with added flipper protection, new tread cap compound, cut and chip resistance and cooler running, equipped with zig-zag and extra notches , stiffened blocks helps in good cornering and steering capabilities, in addition to resisting uneven wear.