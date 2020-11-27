Apollo Introduces XT-100HD Cross-Ply Lug Tyres for Commercial Vehicles

Apollo Tyres has introduced the XT-100HD, the most advanced cross-ply lug tyre. This product has been introduced for the Indian market on popular demand from the customers and business partners, who were already using/ selling the company’s tyres and the ones with the highest load-carrying capacity in the cross-ply segment.

The replacement market in India is still going strong on cross-ply tyres, with almost a 50:50 split between radial and cross ply, Apollo Tyres has introduced this technologically advanced product to carry moderate loads in regional haulage and mixed applications in the drive position. Being produced at company’s facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, these tyres have been extensively tested on customers’ vehicles in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh. The performance of XT-100HD, in these road tests, have been far superior to the key competition in this segment.

Commenting on launch of the new product, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd, said, “Apollo holds a leading market position in both drive and steer axle tyres, with many products leading in different segments. With the introduction of XT-100HD in truck-bus cross ply lug design category, we are confident of setting a new benchmark in performance in the load and mileage segment. To continue with our leadership in the commercial vehicle segment, it is important for us to have such differentiating products, which is compliant with the revised axle load norms as well in India.”

The tyre comes with a heavy-duty casing with a new high strength nylon fabric that is claimed to offer the best in class load carrying capacity. The durability of the casing has also been enhanced with the new heat ageing resistant compound and tyre cavity (HEART) technology, which ensures cooler running of tyres and withstands all applications, offering the best residual casing for retreadability.

The tread has been designed using the company’s in-house Modular Matrix Tread (MMT) technology, with reinforced compounds and high tread rubber mass, that delivers the highest mileage in its segment.