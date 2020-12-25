Apollo Tyres Launches E-Commerce Portal for Passenger Car and Two-Wheeler Tyre in India

Apollo Tyres has launched an e-commerce portal for passenger car and two-wheeler tyre customers in India. As per a statement released by the company, this will work on the ‘buy online, fit offline’ model, wherein consumers can purchase their chosen tyre online and book an appointment with Apollo Tyres’ dealer nearest to their location, to get the tyres fitted and serviced.

The company is starting this service for customers based in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi, which will soon be expanded to other cities across the country. This e-shop is a direct response from the company towards an increase in customer search queries to buy tyres online, especially during the past few months of the pandemic.

Commenting on the launch of the e-commerce portal, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, "As a leading player in the Indian market, this launch symbolises the next step in our growth journey in India and our commitment to respond to customer needs. This e-commerce platform will offer the consumers with a seamless online shopping experience, in addition to enabling an incremental growth for the local retail partners. We believe that this will further expand our reach and help us acquire new customers in both passenger vehicle and two-wheeler tyre segments."

The customers using Apollo Tyres’ e-commerce portal will have the advantage of understanding the features of the tyres, which are best suited for their vehicle, and compare them as well, before finalising their purchase. The company says that they will provide the necessary guidance and support to the customers throughout the lifecycle of the product. The pricing of products and services will be uniform and transparent across channels, along with easy payment options -- online payment instruments, including EMIs, and cash-on-delivery -- for the benefit of the customers.

Customers can choose from Apollo Tyres’ dealer network for the fitment of tyres purchased online, for which the appointments will be booked through the online portal. The company will be offering technical support through a 24x7 call centre to help customers in their buying journey when needed, for example, during tyre comparisons and the selection process.

To promote the use of this e-commerce portal, Apollo Tyres would be providing auxiliary services like wheel alignment and nitrogen filling free-of-cost to online customers for a limited time.