Apollo Tyres Ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as Brand Ambassador
In addition to it being the global tyre partner for English Premier League club, Manchester United, Apollo Tyres also has a presence in the German Bundesliga as well.
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.
Apollo Tyres said it has roped in Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador of the company for five years. This is the first time that the company has associated with a celebrity as the face of its brand. In India, Apollo Tyres has a presence in the Indian Super League (ISL), being the principal sponsor of Chennaiyin FC, and in the I-League, with its title sponsorship of Minerva Punjab FC.
"Building the Apollo brand to its true potential is key to our growth. By securing Sachin Tendulkar's association with our brand, we have embarked on an exciting journey together. I am sure this partnership will help us go the distance," Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar said in a statement.
In addition to it being the global tyre partner for English Premier League club, Manchester United, Apollo Tyres also has a presence in the German Bundesliga, with its association with Borussia Monchengladbach.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
