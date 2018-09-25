English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apollo Tyres Starts Producing Truck Tyres At Hungarian Plant
The Hungarian unit in Gyongyoshalasz region is Apollo Tyres' second production facility in Europe, and sixth worldwide.
First delivery of Apollo truck tyres from Hungarian plant. (Image: Apollo Tyres)
Apollo Tyres Monday said it has started commercial production of its Apollo brand of truck tyres at its Hungarian facility. Last year in April, the company had started rolling out passenger car tyres under Apollo and Vredestein from the plant which has been set up with a total investment of EUR 475 million.
The first lot of truck tyres from the plant are now being used by Piessens and Zonen from Londerzeel, Belgium, a company specialising in transportation of construction materials, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.
The company said Belgium being the first country in Europe where Apollo truck tyres were first introduced last year, the country was the obvious choice to start the delivery from the company's Hungarian plant.
"With over 2 percent market share already, the country has become an important market for the brand," it added.
Apollo Tyres started supplying Apollo brand of truck tyres in Europe in 2017.
The Hungarian unit in Gyongyoshalasz region is Apollo Tyres' second production facility in Europe, and sixth worldwide.
In the phase I, the facility will have an installed capacity of producing 14,000 passenger car tyres a day and 1,200 truck tyres daily.
"The production capacity continues to be ramped up on a daily basis in this facility, and will reach the planned capacity for phase I by 2019," it said.
