Apple Car Ranks 3rd in Highest Brand Consideration Even Before Launch: Report

Apple is yet to announce plans to produce an automobile, the brand has the highest future brand consideration among new vehicle buyers, according to the report. Apple’s potential vehicle came 3rd in Highest Brand Consideration with 26% of customers stating “Definitely Consider”.

The vehicle of the future is just behind Toyota and Honda followed by Ford and Tesla. The report projects the love that apple vehicles receive. For Example, over 50% of Tesla Owners would consider future Apple Cars.

Apple offers styling, powertrain, product, and other key features. Apple being the tech giant has an edge over other automakers, as per the report. However, brand awareness and reputation provide a platform to apple over other auto carmakers. Hence, apple has the ability to moonshot among its competition.

The only weak spot in Apple’s position is they have not produced any vehicle yet.

