Apple Electric Car Rendered Based on Patent Filing

The buzz around tech giant Apple's electric car has been in the air for a long time now. While Apple has remained tight-lipped about its plans, several design sketches of the possible vehicle had made their way onto the internet. And the latest addition to that list is the design sketches developed by a UK-based leasing company, Vanarama. The company claims that the design came from Apple's patent filing in connection with the electric vehicle project that so far has been kept a secret, reported Complex.com. Vanarama, however, doesn't share many details about how it retrieved the patent or if it had access to the original filing.

The picture of the possible Apple EV showcases a futuristic design. The speculated car sports an SUV form with a sleek white exterior and Apple's logo placed on wheels, bumper and the grill. The roof panel is made up of a transparent material with a tint of black. The doors on this proposed EV have the hinges placed on the opposite so that when the doors open, they face each other.

The renders give a good look to the interiors of the vehicle as well. The dash of the car houses a long touch screen running across the width. The instrument cluster, infotainment system seems to be integrated within this screen with Apple's operating system.

We also see a small screen on the steering vehicle that has the Apple's trademark logo placed on it. The cabin is clutter-free with just a gear knob and dial for control near the dad. There are black and white seats sitting in complete sync with the dual-tone paint scheme of the proposed EV.

The renders only offer a prediction of the final design based on the patent filing and a lot can change before the production-ready vehicle comes into the market.

Also, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from Apple to believe if these pictures are actually based on the company's patent filing.

