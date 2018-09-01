Apple iPhone Rose Gold Inspired Tata Nexon Compact SUV Offered by Coimbatore Based Dealer

Tata Nexon Rose Gold cabin. (Image: Source)

Tata Nexon, the most popular SUV on sale by Tata Motors has received a rather very unique and one-of-its-kind treatment from a Coimbatore based dealer named SRT Motors. The Tata dealer has taken inspiration from the popular Apple iPhone and iPad Rose Gold color and is calling the special edition as Tata Nexon Rose Gold Edition.The 2018 Tata Nexon Rose Gold Edition is finished in a special metallic rose gold paint. But apart from the color change, there are very subtle design changes in the Nexon Compact SUV. The Tata logo, which is finished in chrome in the regular Nexon, is now finished in metallic black shade. The chrome Humanity line below the grille is also painted in Rose Gold.The regular white and black foglamp encasing is now converted in all black, including the foglight unit which is now smoked black. On the side are the new alloys finished in metallic grey/ black finish, while the side cladding on the door is painted in Rose gold instead of black in regular Nexon. The wheel arches get a metallic black finish. The cabin of the Nexon Rose Gold gets red leather seats with three tone dashboard of grey, metallic black and red finish.Tata Nexon was recently awarded 4 Star adult safety rating by Global New Car Assessment Program – Global NCAP as it scored 13.56/17.00 among all models tested by Global NCAP in India, making it one of the safest India made SUVs. The Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3 cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, 3 cylinder diesel engine mated to manual and AMT options.