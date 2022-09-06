Many across the world throught Apple has given up on building its first car. However, the American tech giant is likely to bring Apple iCar somewhere between 2023-2025. The information came from top Hong Kong – based Apple analyst. The company is aiming to earn nearly 2 trillion dollars with its exciting business plan. Apple’s augumented reality headset and Apple Car will bring in a lot of business said Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Security.

Globally, every established automaker like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Ford, Nissan, Toyota and GM are buckling up to run the new marathon of self-driving cars. Apple’s entry into the automobile world might overshadow already established auto manufacturers.

Ming-Chi Kuo sent a note to investors, informing about the exciting new products from the brand, and Apple Car is the star highlight of the future products. Apple is expecting to blow the automobile market, similar to what iPhone did to mobile phone market back in 2007. The iCar will give a strong competition to already established brands like Tesla and Toyota.

Neither Apple nor Kuo shared any details on when iCar will be unveiled. It is important to note that Apple has almost all permits to operate a self-driving car in California, US. It has more permits than Uber and other automakers in the US market. The tech and automobile influencers say that the iCar is worst-kept secret of the city.

As per other rumours, Apple plans to tie knots with McLaren’s Applied Technologies Group for its iCar. It signed a NDA (Non- Disclosure Agreement) with one of the South-Korean battery manufacturers for lithium-ion battery. Most probably, these lithium-ion batteries will be used in Apple’s iCar.

