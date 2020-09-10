Aprilia and Vespa Scooters Can Now be Leased as Piaggio Partners with OTO Capital

Piaggio India has announced its partnership with OTO Capital to bring vehicle leasing option for Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters in Pune and Bangalore. Through this, customers can now get their hands on these Italian scooters for a low down payment and with a 30 per cent discount on the EMI. There is also an offer wherein up to Rs 2,500 is waived off on the first month’s subscription fee. They also have the option to upgrade or own the scooter at the end of the tenure. In addition, customers can avail the paperless leasing process across Vespa and Aprilia dealerships through the OTO app.

Customers would have to pay only for the number of years they want to keep the vehicle for and then return it. Further, through the leasing option, one can even upgrade to a more premium model of Vespa and Aprilia in the same EMI budget.

In the same line, employees of corporates who have tied-up with OTO Capital get flexible ownership plans that also provide them with additional tax savings.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We welcome the partnership with OTO Capital to facilitate this new model of ownership. We see flexible ownership to be a desirable new trend amongst the youth of India and we believe, Vespa and Aprilia would lead it to extend the premium experience to the aspirants.”

Vespa recently launched the special-edition Racing Sixties and has also introduced new facelift BS-VI range. On the other side, Aprilia introduced the 160 CC SR range with BS-VI and has recently launched the Storm Disc brake and Digital cluster model.