Aprilia SXR 125 Launched in India at Rs 1.15 Lakh, Bookings Open at Rs 5,000

Italian two-wheeler maker Aprilia has announced the prices for their new scooter SXR 125 in India. Costing Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Aprilia SXR 125 is based on the Aprilia SXR 160 which was launched in India in December of 2020 at a price tag of Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

The newly launched Aprilia SXR 125 is powered by the same engine as the Aprilia SR 125 which means, it gets the three-valve air-cooled unit that makes 9.5 hp and 9.2 Nm of torque. However, except for the smaller engine, the SXR 125 is identical to the bigger SXR 160 in terms of design. This means the 125 gets the same bodywork and also carries the identical headlamp design which is in line with the latest design language being followed by Aprilia worldwide. The headlamp in the SXR 125 is also an all-LED unit. Other features include USB charging port, digital instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, monoshock suspension at the back, 12-inch alloy wheels and an optional Bluetooth connectivity system.

On the safety front, the scooter comes with a Combi-brake System (CBS) instead of an ABS system which is mandatory by law for scooters having engines bigger than 150cc. Colour options include Matt Black, Glossy White, Matt Blue and Glossy Red.

Aprilia has started accepting bookings for the same with an amount of Rs 5,000 which can be done online through the company’s website or by visiting their dealerships. The SXR 125 competes directly with the Suzuki Burgman 125 which also hopes to attract buyers with the maxi-scooter styling albeit at a fairly significant cheaper price.

