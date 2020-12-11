Aprilia SXR 160 Bookings Commence across India at Rs 5,000 ahead of Upcoming Launch

Piaggio India has announced the opening of pre-bookings of the soon to be launched, premium scooter from the stable of Aprilia, the SXR 160. The much-awaited premium scooter, the SXR 160, is under production at the Baramati plant, and is available for pre-booking at a booking amount of Rs 5000 through the company’s E-commerce website and also at all Aprilia dealerships in India.

The premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language and is equipped with a 160cc BS-VI emission norm compliant, three-valve, Fuel Injected engine that is claimed to offer a great riding experience.

The scooter comes with features like the wrap-around LED Headlights, LED taillights, full digital cluster, mobile connectivity option, a big seat, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with ABS and signature Aprilia graphics. As per a statement released by the company, the SXR 160 has been designed in Italy for India and brings a combination of style, performance and extraordinary comfort riding experience coupled with great ergonomics.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest. We are delighted to announce that we have now opened pre-booking of the SXR 160 for our distinguished customers, on our E-commerce platform and at all dealerships across India. We believe that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers.”

Aprilia SXR 160 will be available in Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colour options.