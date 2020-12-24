Aprilia SXR 160 Launched at Rs 1.26 Lakh in India, Bookings Open at Rs 5,000 Across Dealerships

Piaggio India has announced the launch of Aprilia SXR 160 scooter in India. The premium scooter will be available at a price of Rs 1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune) and can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5000 across all dealerships in India and through the Aprilia’s website.

Aprilia SXR 160 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language and is equipped with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 3 valve fuel injection engine that is BS-VI emission norm compliant. It produces a claimed peak power of 11 PS at 7100 RPM.

The Aprilia SXR 160 offers bigger, longer and ergonomic seats which are crafted in leather suede feel, detailed with special stitch pattern in grey and red threads. In terms of the design, the scooter has sharp body lines and geometric contours which gives it a dynamic look. The scooter comes with a fuel tank capacity of 7 litres.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to launch the much-anticipated premium scooter, Aprilia SXR 160 for all our distinguished customers in India. Designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort. Available at all dealerships across India, we believe that this scooter will set high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market and will be a testament of Piaggio’s upcoming plans for India.”

Equipped with a large 210 cm sq. multifunctional all-digital cluster display, the SXR 160 has features such as a digital speed indicator, RPM meter, mileage indicator, average speed and top speed display, digital fuel indicator, ABS indicator, engine malfunction indicator, etc. Customers can also opt for the mobile connectivity accessory which connects the user’s mobile to the scooter and helps them in locating it, raising security alarm when needed and more.

It also gets a 3-coat HD body paint finish, featuring Aprilia signature graphics, paired with matte black design trims inserts along with dark chrome elements. The wrap-around LED headlamps with twin head lights and eye line position lights merge with front indicator blinkers to create its unique light play. At the back, it has the diamond reflection wrap around LED taillights with integrated rear blinkers. The SXR 160 comes with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) along with ventilated disk brake and twin pot calliper hydraulic brake which is claimed to deliver high braking performance.

Aprilia SXR 160 will be available in four colour options – Glossy Red, Matte Blue, Glossy White and Matte Black.