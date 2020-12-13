Aptera is Back with a Solar Three-Wheeler That Promises Over 1,600km of Range on a Single Charge

After being shuttered in 2011 due to lack of funding, Aptera is back now with a new solar electric vehicle which is claimed to do away with charging altogether. And it predicts its top model with a battery of 100kWh to return up to 1000 miles on single charge.

The new three-wheeled EV that can seat two-person has a solar roof array that can provide up to 72km of range per day. Hence, if you own the top model and add the charge from the solar panels while the car is parked then a over 1600km seems quite possible.

The front-wheel-drive car is good for a 5.5-second zero to 100kmph, with the three-wheel-drive model doing it in 3.5 seconds. Battery packs will range in size from 25.0 kWh (good for about 250 miles of range) up to the 100.0-kWh pack, with the heaviest model weighing in at 997kg. Essentially, you're driving a battery on wheels. With DC fast charging, Aptera says the charge rate can hit 500 miles of range per hour.

Aptera claims that the pricing of the car will begin at from $25,900 to more than $46,000, depending on options. The first two models will be named Paradigm and Pradigm+. However, we are still not sure, if that is the name of the model or its variants. Interestingly, we also learnt that there is also a variant that will have higher ground clearance, tougher wheel fairings, and an integrated tent and awning.