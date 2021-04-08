Are You Taking A Flight in April? Here's The Latest State-Wise COVID-19 Rules You Should Know

As the world and India battle a re-surge in Covid-19 infections, several state administrations have re-imposed partial lockdowns, curfew curbs among others to contain the spread. In India, many states have introduced new rules for arriving passengers, requiring entrants to undergo a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, while some may test you on arrival. The tests need to be from an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved labs and cannot be older than 72 hours prior to air travel time.

Here’s a list of guidelines for arriving passengers across Indian states. Please note that these rules are subject to change. It is advisable to check with the airline and official sources for latest updates.

If you travelling to the north eastern state from any part of India, you will have to undergo a mandatory thermal screening after the COVID-19 swab test. Just in case you test positive there, you will be moved to a Covid monitoring facility, where if the antigen test result are negative, an RT-PCR test will also be performed to confirm the result. There is an option of home quarantine until the result arrives or at a designated quarantine hotel at your own expense. The state government has set-up a testing facility at the Guwahati Airport and has also set-up a fast track testing facility. You can get the RT-PCR results within 60 minutes at a cost of Rs 2,200.

All passengers arriving in the state will undergo a thermal screening on arrival. They also need to register themselves on the Spandana website (http://www.spandana.ap.gov.in) and mandatorily have the Aarogya Setu app.

Before travelling to the UT, register yourself on the COVA Punjab app. In addition, download the Aargoya Setu app on your phone. Passengers will be required undergo thermal screening and fill a Health Declaration form on arrival.

Due to the ongoing surge in of Covid-19 cases, all arriving passengers to the national capital from states that have seen a spike in cases will be subjected to a random sample collection on arrival. The Aarogya Setu app is mandatory and you can exit the airport immediately after sample collection. However, you need to undergo mandatory home quarantine for seven days post arrival. In case your result turns out positive, you can continue home quarantine or move to a hospital.

The coastal state currently has no quarantine or COVID test requirements for arriving passengers.

It is mandatory to have a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72hours and time-window is calculated from the day/time of the collection of the swab. However, the rule does not apply to children below the age of 12. You will be required to undergo a Covid test on arrival in case you don’t have one and must stay at the airport until test results arrive, usually with in 6-7 hours. Additionally, passengers travelling to Surat will need to download the SMC Covid-19 Tracker app and fill an online “Novel corona self-reporting form.

Like Goa, Himachal Pradesh currently does not require a COVID test or quarantine rules for arriving passengers.

Travelling to the UT will require a negative RT-PCR test on arrival. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

If you are planning to fly in from Chandigarh, Punjab, Kerala and Maharashtra, you are required to carry a negative RT-PCR report which is not more than 72 hours old.

One needs to secure an e-pass by registering on the state’s Covid-19 portal (https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in) before travelling to Kerala. Also, have the Aarogya Setu app downloaded on your phone. You need to home quarantine for 14 days, while symptomatic passengers will have to take a Covid test on arrival. However, this rule is relaxed if you are travelling for business trade, court cases or medical purposes. But you still need to register on the official portal and have a valid e-pass. The pass is valid for upto seven days and you must furnish your itinerary, local accommodation and a contact person details.

A negative RT-PCR report not more than 96 hours before arrival is a must and a seven-day mandatory seven-day home quarantine awaits if you don’t have one. You will be released from quarantine once your result is negative and in case of a positive result, you will be moved to a COVID facility for further processing.

All passengers arriving from Maharashtra to Indore or Bhopal need to carry a RT-PCR report not earlier than 48 hours. You need to take a test on arrival and self-isolate until the test results arrive, if you don’t have one. The Indore-311 app needs to be downloaded to monitor the isolation status. However, these rules do not apply to arrivals from other states and UTs.

All passengers flying in from the National Capital Region (NCR)/Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours. Those without it will have to undergo a test at the airport at their own expense.

Generate your unique e-invite on the state’s official tourism portal (https://app.meghalayatourism.in/tourist/#/sign_in) prior to arrival. A negative RT-PCR test result which is not more than 72-hours old before arrival is mandatory. Passengers who don’t have one will need to undergo the test on arrival and wait out for the results.

A negative RT-PCR test report not more than 72 hours before arrival is mandatory to all passengers from Indian states. If you are flying into Udaipur, the same negative test report is required to even book a hotel room.

Arriving into the state needs an auto e-pass (https://eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass). While passengers arriving at the Coimbatore International Airport will have to furnish a negative RT-PCR test result not earlier than 72 hours. If you don’t have one, the test will be conducted at the airport free of cost and you can leave once samples are collected. These rules do not apply for travellers from Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Karnataka. However, people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine, followed by a week of self-monitoring.

All other arriving passengers will have to undergo 14 days of self-monitoring. The rule is relaxed if you’re travelling for business and are not flying in from Maharashtra or Kerala, you can skip the home quarantine, if your stay in the state is less than 72 hours.

A negative RT-PCR test report not more than 72 hours before arrival is mandatory. While a free Covid-19 test will be done for all passengers arriving from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. If you are flying in for the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, make sure to register on the state website (https://dsclservices.org.in/kumbh/search.php) in advance.

Passengers arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala need a negative RT-PCR report, test done within 72 hours before arrival. They must undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine, unless they plan to exit the state within a week of arrival.

All passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala need a negative RT-PCR report not more than 72 hours before arrival. They are also advised to self-monitor for 14 days after arrival.

