Arjun Maini to Race in FIA Formula 2 Championship

Indian driver Arjun Maini, supported by JK Racing and TVS Racing, will be racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship for Trident Motorsport after a successful run in GP3 series last season.Arjun moves to the F2 after competing in the GP3 Series where he achieved a historic victory at Barcelona, becoming the first Indian to win a race in the GP3 Series and followed the victory with a podium in Race 1 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi round.His victory in Barcelona has also judged the best win of the year by the GP3 paddock.Testing in the post-season FIA F2 as a rookie, Arjun also displayed remarkable pace, topping two out of the six sessions, making the transition to Formula 2 a natural progression.An enthusiastic Arjun shared, "I felt we were quite competitive during the post-season test and given that the series is using all new cars for the coming season, I am excited for the year ahead."Trident is a very strong team and I’m sure if we work hard we will be in for some strong results during the course of the season."Trident, a team based in Italy began competing in the GP2 Series (now FIA Formula 2) in 2006 and was founded by Italian entertainment mogul Maurizio Salvadori.The team has a strong pedigree in the series having run ex-Formula One driver Gianmaria Bruni in its first year of racing and featured several notable names in motorsport including the likes of former Formula One driver and race winner Pastor Maldonado and ex-Ferrari Driver Academy star Raffaele Marciello.Salvadori said, "Arjun is an undoubtedly valuable prospect who has all that it takes to be among the future stars of motorsports for the years to come.