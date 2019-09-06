Arjun Rampal's Solution to Travel in Mumbai Rains is to 'Drive Indian'

Are Indian cars better than their foreign counterparts when it comes to negotiating waterlogged roads? Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal certainly thinks so. The Bollywood celebrity, who is known to own a number of luxury cars, posted a video on Instagram of him driving past a stranded red Mercedes Benz CLA on a waterlogged road in Mumbai “Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian,” he captioned the video. However, after an Instagram user asked him to “stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti alto,” the celebrity replied, “Took the video from my Alto.”

Several netizens were quick to point out that the car in question did not seem to be an Alto, though, following which Rampal promptly deleted the reply which had received more than 4,000 likes. Rampal is not the only one vouching for the ability of desi cars to better handle the rainy season. A video showing a Bolero SUV zooming past a stranded luxury sedan Jaguar car on a Mumbai street had gone viral on social media. Many netizens including Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra had said it was an “unfair contest” because the Bolero was “meant to negotiate such landscapes.”

We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest.The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive. “Jaguar gets stuck in Mumbai floods: Mahindra Bolero drives through like a BOSS “ https://t.co/c2jXg92uWY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2019

