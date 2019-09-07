Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arjun Rampal Takes to Instagram Saying Only Indian Cars Can Survive Mumbai Rains: Watch Video

Earlier, another video showing a Bolero SUV zooming past a stranded luxury sedan Jaguar car on a Mumbai street had gone viral on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 7, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Arjun Rampal Takes to Instagram Saying Only Indian Cars Can Survive Mumbai Rains: Watch Video
Image for Representation (Instagram/ Arjun Rampal)
Are Indian cars better than their foreign counterparts when it comes to negotiating waterlogged roads? Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal certainly thinks so. The Bollywood celebrity, who is known to own a number of luxury cars, posted a video on Instagram of him driving past a stranded red Mercedes Benz CLA on a waterlogged road in Mumbai “Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian,” he captioned the video. However, after an Instagram user asked him to “stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti alto,” the celebrity replied, “Took the video from my Alto.”

Several netizens were quick to point out that the car in question did not seem to be an Alto, though, following which Rampal promptly deleted the reply which had received more than 4,000 likes. Rampal is not the only one vouching for the ability of desi cars to better handle the rainy season.

 

A video showing a Bolero SUV zooming past a stranded luxury sedan Jaguar car on a Mumbai street had gone viral on social media. Many netizens including Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra had said it was an “unfair contest” because the Bolero was “meant to negotiate such landscapes.”

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
