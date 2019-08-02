Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Armoured, Specialised Vehicles of Armed Forces Exempted from BS-VI Emission Norms

The exemption has been granted because these vehicles operate in remote and inhospitable terrains with most challenging operational and environmental conditions.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Armoured, Specialised Vehicles of Armed Forces Exempted from BS-VI Emission Norms
Renault Sherpa Light spotted in Mumbai. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...

The government on Friday said it has exempted the armoured and other specialised vehicles of Indian armed and paramilitary forces from the vehicular emission norms BS-VI that will come into force from April 1, 2020. Issuing a notification, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has also granted an exemption to these vehicles from BS-IV compliance.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification no. GSR 547(E) dated 1st August 2019, exempting the armoured and other specialised vehicles of Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces from the new stringent vehicular emission norms (BS-VI) which are set to take effect from 1st April 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the exemption has been granted because these vehicles operate in remote and inhospitable terrains with most challenging operational and environmental conditions. "Due to security challenges and requirements of specialised operations, the development of suitable engine compliant with the above norms would require considerable time," the statement said.

Further, it is difficult to maintain ideal transportation and storage conditions of fuel in these conditions, it added. Earlier, the government on May 19, 2017, had exempted motor vehicles used for government purposes relating to the defence of the country from BS-IV norms. Through another notification on September 13, 2018, the government had exempted special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for maintenance of law and order and internal security from BS-IV norms, for a period up to December 31, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram