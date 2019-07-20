Arquus' new Military Vehicle Can Eat the US Humvee for Breakfast
The Arquus Scarabee is powered by a 300-hp diesel engine that is supplemented by a 103-hp electric Motor, both rear mounted.
Arquus Scarabee. (Image source: Motor1)
While fascination for military vehicles could be subjective, not everyone can turn their heads away from the Humvee used by the US military. The beast of a machine has been lauded all over the world or its on-field capabilities. However, the car might soon have to share the spotlight with another iteration coming from France this time.
The Arquus Scarabee is a military behemoth made by Arquus Defense. The company was formerly known as the Renault Trucks Defense which was changed after it was acquired by the Volvo Group in 2018.
More than its resemblance with the US Humvee or its adaptive suspension or its payload capacity of 1814 kg, what really takes the cake is its four-wheel steering that literally lets you go sideways when needed. The power of the car is individually sent to all four wheels just like an Audi Quattro or a Subaru.
Speaking of power, the car is powered by a 300-hp diesel engine that is supplemented by a 103-hp electric Motor, both rear mounted. The electric motor helps to get instant oomph considering the car weighs about 6 tonnes.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Perry Continues to Fly the Flag for Women’s Cricket with Ashes Heroics
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8