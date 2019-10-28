Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Kiren Rijiju go on Off-Roading Expedition in Tawang at 15,600 ft

The expedition was a 107-kilometre ride from Penga Teng Tso Lake to Mago, crossing an altitude of above 15,600 feet.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 28, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Kiren Rijiju go on Off-Roading Expedition in Tawang at 15,600 ft
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Kiren Rijiju go on Off-Roading expedition. (Image source: Twitter/ Prema Khandu)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was recently seen riding a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, has now been seen taking his adventurous spirit to a new level. He went on an off-road expedition with Union Minister Kiren Rijuju in Tawang district. In the latest video posted by Pema Khandu, in his effort to boost tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, the 40-year-old Chief Minister of the state is seen driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the snow in Tawang.

The expedition was a 107-kilometre ride from Penga Teng Tso Lake to Mago, crossing an altitude of above 15,600 feet. Along with the video, Pema Khandu also shared a few photographs in which he is strapping a crash helmet and gloves before taking the charge of the steering of the four-wheel adventure vehicle.

The video shows, the Arunachal Chief Minister riding the vehicle on road with the snow-capped mountain on its one side and a steep fall on the other.

Pema Khandu captioned the pictures, "Riding All Terrain Vehicle at the icy heights of #Tawang district near the India-Tibet/China border."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared a video on his Twitter handle that he captured while he sat next to the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister during the expedition ride.

The Union Minister further wrote that it was "very tough" driving ATV Polaris but Chief Minister Pema Khandu drove "very fast and beautifully".

The all-terrain vehicle or ATV driven by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is manufactured by Polaris that makes sports utility vehicle. The model is RZR 800, which is powered by a 4-stroke twin-cylinder, 760 cc engine.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
