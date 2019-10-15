Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shared a video of himself riding a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 from Yingkiyong in Arunachal Pradesh to Pasighat on his Facebook page. The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister covered the stretch of 122 kilometre which has several picturesque sites enroute. He rode the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh and also mentions that the state is a dream destination for biking and adventure sports.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of the best touring bikes launched in India last year. It is the most affordable twin-cylinder bike currently in the country. Within days of its launch, the Interceptor 650 became India's best-selling twin-cylinder engine motorcycle, along with its siblings - the Continental GT 650 cafe racer. As for its features, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered with a new 647 cc, fuel-injected, oil and air-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces a maximum of 47 Bhp and 52 Nm of torque. The Interceptor 650 is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch and has telescopic front forks, dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers, disc brakes on both wheels, tube-type tyres and dual-channel ABS. The price of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 starts at Rs 2.37 lakhs (ex-showroom).

This is not the first time that Pema Khandu, who has served as a Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in Nabam Tuki’s government, was spotted on a Royal Enfield. Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister has been seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic 350, proving that he has a fascination for bikes and prefers bike over cars. Earlier, spiritual leader, author and founder of ISHA foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev had also done something similar. He chose to ride a customised Honda VFR adventure bike for 3,500 km long ride to revitalise Cauvery river. The bike rally also targets to plant over 242 crore saplings in the Cauvery basin. The campaign is called ‘Cauvery calling’. The spiritual leader has carried out a similar campaigns on the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG earlier as well.

