Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is currently the most affordable, and best-selling twin-cylinder bike in the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Image: Screenshot)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shared a video of himself riding a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 from Yingkiyong in Arunachal Pradesh to Pasighat on his Facebook page. The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister covered the stretch of 122 kilometre which has several picturesque sites enroute. He rode the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh and also mentions that the state is a dream destination for biking and adventure sports.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of the best touring bikes launched in India last year. It is the most affordable twin-cylinder bike currently in the country. Within days of its launch, the Interceptor 650 became India's best-selling twin-cylinder engine motorcycle, along with its siblings - the Continental GT 650 cafe racer. As for its features, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered with a new 647 cc, fuel-injected, oil and air-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces a maximum of 47 Bhp and 52 Nm of torque. The Interceptor 650 is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch and has telescopic front forks, dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers, disc brakes on both wheels, tube-type tyres and dual-channel ABS. The price of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 starts at Rs 2.37 lakhs (ex-showroom).

This is not the first time that Pema Khandu, who has served as a Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in Nabam Tuki’s government, was spotted on a Royal Enfield. Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister has been seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic 350, proving that he has a fascination for bikes and prefers bike over cars. Earlier, spiritual leader, author and founder of ISHA foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev had also done something similar. He chose to ride a customised Honda VFR adventure bike for 3,500 km long ride to revitalise Cauvery river. The bike rally also targets to plant over 242 crore saplings in the Cauvery basin. The campaign is called ‘Cauvery calling’. The spiritual leader has carried out a similar campaigns on the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG earlier as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram