Arvind Kejriwal's Ride to File His Nomination for Delhi Elections 2020 is a Customised Mahindra Thar SUV

For his roadshow on January 20, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will use a customised Mahindra Thar. The car in yellow and black paint scheme had his party, Aam Aadmi Party's emblem on the grille as well as an inscription that read 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' on the bonnet. The image of the front fascia of the car does not suggest much, but we expect that the customisation is restricted to the paint job.

The Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular cars in the off-road rugged SUV segment in India. The car will arrive in a new avatar this year after its test mule was caught testing several times on the road. Unlike the top-spec hard-top variant that has been spotted several times, the most recent spy shot, showed us te base, a soft-top variant of the car. A majority of the design cues remains standard throughout the segment. However, the base variant will not be getting the LED headlamps and the, of course, the hard-top.

Other elements making its way from the previous version is the seven-slat grille, round headlamps and beefy looking front bumper. The new Thar will also sport an updated cabin with all-black dashboard and new dials for the air-con system, new steering wheel, restyled central air-con vents, and possibly even a touchscreen infotainment system. It will also carry new seats that will come with improved side-bolstering and upholstery for the driver and co-driver, while the rear seats will get the side facing bench seats as before. The 2020 Thar will be a feature-laden car with a brand-new instrument cluster with a MID (Multi-Information Display) unit and a new gear lever. In terms of safety, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will feature front, ABS driver airbag, rear parking sensors and speed alert system among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.