As Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions from India, Here's All You Need to Know Before Booking a Flight

Back in 2020, Dubai became the first country in the world to allow tourists from India and other nations, boosting UAE’s tourism industry multifold. However, the arrival of Delta Variant changed things for Indians planning to visit Dubai for recreational, or business activities. In late April, the UAE closed its borders for travellers from India due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

Authorities in Dubai have now eased the travel restrictions again from India, but with a lot of clauses. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from June 23, the Gulf News reported.

Here’s all you need to know before you start packing your bags for the Dubai trip -

1) The restrictions have only been eased for Dubai residents from certain countries, including India

2) Only the travellers who have received two doses of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, which includes Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca, are allowed to travel.

3) With regard to travel from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa are allowed to travel to Dubai.

4) From South Africa and Nigeria, non-residence passengers are also allowed to travel subject to the vaccination and PCR test conditions.

5) A negative test certificate from a RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure is required. The UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement.

6) Only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates are accepted.

7) Furthermore, passengers from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai.

8) Indians must also undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

9) In addition, following arrival, passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours.

With Inputs from PTI

