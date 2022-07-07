As Heavy Rain Continues in Mumbai, This is How Indian Railways Goes All Out to Ensure Smooth Travel

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: True to the spirit of Mumbai, a city that never sleeps, local train services are running on all corridors despite heavy rain. Thanks to the Indian Railways pre-monsoon preparation. “Monsoon preparatory works has been completed by WR on Mission mode. Meticulous planning & execution of work has yielded positive results and WR has been able to run the train services with minimum disruptions, inspite of heavy rains,” Western Railway (WR) tweeted on Tuesday.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that WR ensured that all works are completed in time to ensure smooth and disruption-free services during the monsoons.

“To ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing monsoon, targets were followed meticulously and WR completed the works before time,” he said adding that “works such as cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs and drains, clearing the muck and garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installations of high-power pumps, trimming trees, etc. were completed on a mission mode.”

Committed to ensuring uninterrupted service…! Railwaymen are working hard round the clock to ensure steady service to Mumbaikars so they can reach their destination safely as well as on time.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon #MumbaiLocals pic.twitter.com/WnrLeZDdxw — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 7, 2022

Ministry of Railways tweeted a video and wrote: “Ensuring unhindered movement during monsoon! Unrestricted train movement is ensured by culverts near Vikhroli in Maharashtra, which help in keeping the railway tracks clear of water.”

Ensuring unhindered movement during monsoon! Unrestricted train movement is ensured by culverts near Vikhroli in Maharashtra, which help in keeping the railway tracks clear of water. pic.twitter.com/REYvbuvkhh — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 6, 2022

HERE’S A LIST OF MEASURES TAKEN BY WR TO ESNURE UNINTERRUPTED SERVICES DURING MONSOON:

Muck removal of 1.60 lakh cubic meters completed at 28 identified locations. The work was carried out by deploying specially designed Muck special trains, BRNs, JCB, Poclain, etc. Additional waterways constructed by micro tunneling at Vasai Yard, Nalasopara and Bandra – Khar section. WR has completed the cleaning of 55 culverts and 50 km of drains has been de-silted and cleaned. Also, the flow pattern of water in Yards were studied and new drains and manholes have been constructed for facilitating smooth discharge of water. Drone survey of 23 locations was carried out for monitoring, cleaning and identification of choke points in culverts and nullahs. Various locations vulnerable to water logging during heavy rains have been identified and 204 high-capacity water pumps installed at these flood prone locations. It is a 14% increase over last year, in number of pumps provided o­n tracks and depots including sewerage and submersible pumps. Flood gauges have been provided at 36 locations. Work of trimming more than 2300 trees and cutting of 20 vulnerable trees completed. All EMU rakes were inspected & attended for monsoon precautions work. Flood-prone areas in railway premises were identified and various works precautionary work were completed. To monitor the condition of tracks, Monsoon Patrolling is done by 11 patrolman and 8 Bridge guards. A 15-member RPF Flood Rescue Team with rescue boats and allied equipment has been formed in collaboration with NDRF. During monsoon and other weather alerts, it is ensured to keep close coordination with the Disaster Management cell of BMC. Special timetable on high tide and heavy rainfall days has been adopted. WR is also in close coordination with various Municipal bodies for arranging local transport for quick disbursal of passengers.

