As India Awaits, Tesla Online Configurator is Now Live and Running in Romania and Hungary

Tesla has now been termed as the most valuable automaker in the world. The American-based automaker is still growing and not yet available in all the markets around the world. For a while now, the company has been talking about expanding its operations in central and eastern Europe. The EV manufacturer’s expansion is complicated than other automakers in the market due to the need for a charging and servicing infrastructure.

Last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company is hoping to commence operations in Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia, and most of Eastern Europe this year. And following the announcement, the company has deployed many Supercharger stations in those markets.

Now Tesla has announced that its online configurator for electric cars is live and running in Hungary and Romania. It has reportedly opened two pop-up stores - one in Budapest and one in Bucharest - in order to get people used to its vehicles.

The company already has Supercharger stations in those markets and is planning to deploy a few more in Hungary. There doesn’t seem to be the possibility of opening orders before having a service centre since Tesla generally doesn’t start deliveries until it has at least one service centre in the market.

Musk has previously clarified that Tesla’s biggest demand drivers are more Supercharger stations and service centres, which put new buyers at ease.

After Hungary and Romania, Tesla is looking to push east into Ukraine, where it is currently planning a few Supercharger stations going toward Kiev.

