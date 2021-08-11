As UAE Lifts Ban on Travellers from India, Here are the Guidelines for Flying to Dubai

The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban for transit travellers from India. This facilitates more flight services between the two countries. Since the second wave of the pandemic, the first flight to the middle-eastern nation left from the Goa Airport on Friday morning. Budget carrier IndiGo shared a schedule of flights from the National Capital Region (NCR) to Dubai. However, it must be noted that not all travellers are allowed to fly between India and Dubai. The airline informed its passengers that presently only transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai.

IndiGo wrote in a tweet, "Practice your #SuperHabits at all times to help make travel safe.” IndiGo announced three UAE-bound flights — two from Delhi to Dubai this month on August 9 and August 10, while one flight from Dubai is scheduled to fly on August 10.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) updated the latest travel guidelines issued by the UAE. It reads, "These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose."

All travellers, on reaching Abu Dhabi, must undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine. Additionally, the travellers should only wear a medically approved tracking wristband during the quarantine period given by the airport authorities. Currently, India is operating international flights under the Vande Bharat mission and Air Bubble with many countries. The UAE has lifted the travel ban for passengers from five more countries – Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda. Commercial international flights in India will remain suspended.

Also Watch:

Delhi has also eased travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the state of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per the new travel guidelines, those flying to Delhi from the above-mentioned states will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here