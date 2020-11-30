Ashok Leyland and Hitachi ABB Power Grids Team up with IIT Madras for e-Bus Pilot Run

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Ashok Leyland and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for an e-mobility pilot.

The triumvirate will run an electric bus (e-bus) pilot to support sustainable in-campus commuting by IITM’s students and staff. The e-bus, which will incorporate Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ flash-charging technology – Grid-eMotionTM Flash, will be provided by India’s largest bus manufacturer, Ashok Leyland. IITM will host the infrastructure required to operate the flash-charging system for the e-bus.

"We need to have all hands on deck – industry, academia and policymakers to develop a strong and reliable local ecosystem to support the Indian electric vehicle (EV) revolution,” said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India.

N Venu continued, “With sound policy levers in place, this partnership – engaging some of the finest industry and academic minds in India – creates a truly sustainable framework for e-mobility. We are delighted to be partnering with Ashok Leyland and IITM to provide a zero-emissions mass public transportation bus system through our award-winning technology, localized for the Indian market.”

“As pioneers in the bus segment, we are proud to partner on yet another innovative solution in the e-bus segment. Combination of our robust buses with electric propulsion technology and flash charging from Hitachi ABB Power Grids, can be the answer to the need for sustainable public transportation across the country,” said Dr N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland. “This latest alliance will further help us stay at the forefront of embedding innovative and indigenous technologies to nurture the smart e-mobility ecosystem in India.”

“The development of India's e-mobility charging infrastructure and increased deployment of e-buses is key to meeting the demand for sustainable transport solutions across India's rural and urban areas,” said Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras. “We hope to study and understand how the right technology can enable an efficient transport system without damaging the environment. We are delighted to have partnered with the best in the industry for this endeavour,” Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi added.