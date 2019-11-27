Take the pledge to vote

Ashok Leyland Bags Order for 1750 Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

This order comes close on the back of orders received from various state transport undertakings recently.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Ashok Leyland Bags Order for 1750 Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
Image for representation.

Ashok Leyland has announced that it bagged an order from TN STU (Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings) for 1750 buses. This order comes close on the back of orders received from various state transport undertakings recently.

Speaking about this order, Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from TN STU. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India.”

Speaking on the win, Sanjay Saraswat, President - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said. “With this order, our order book for State Transport Undertakings has enhanced significantly. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry.”

Ashok Leyland is currently the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India’s largest bus manufacturer. This order would further consolidate its leadership position.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
