Ashok Leyland Goes Green at Auto Expo 2023, Unveils 7 Commercial Vehicles

Ashok Leyland displayed seven new alternative fuel-powered commercial vehicles (CV) at the Auto Expo 2023. The new vehicles are part of the company’s plans to expand its presence in the growing alternative fuel segment. A Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) vehicle, an intercity CNG bus, and a mini passenger bus have been presented at the Auto Expo 2023 in addition to battery electric vehicle (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), and hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2 ICE) vehicles from the CV manufacturer.

Launching the new alternative energy products, the company’s executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, said, “The range of our new clean-energy products, covering both the truck and bus segments, underscores our capability and readiness to lead the transformation in the road transportation sector. We will remain deeply invested in the cause of sustainability, aspiring to lead the market with our new-generation commercial vehicles."

Among the vehicles on Ashok Leyland vehicles on display is the BOSS Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). The vehicle employs a lightweight design and an externally rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Next on the list is Ashok Leyland’s Fuel Cell Electric Truck which uses hydrogen for power. In a fuel cell, oxygen and hydrogen combine to generate electricity, which in turn powers the truck’s motor and power electronics. As a limited battery vehicle, it runs on a lithium-ion battery with an external charging port like the BEV. This vehicle also has a leak detection system to provide the highest level of safety.

Hydrogen is also used to power the HICEVs or Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (H2-ICEs) from the company. These are slightly modified from normal combustion engines to run on hydrogen. For improved vehicle and road safety, it has an Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS).

The commercial vehicle giant has unveiled a dual-fuel Liquefied Natural Gas and CNG vehicle. In heavy-duty trucks such as this, LNG is often selected to ensure greater range requirements to cover long distances.

Finally, the company has displayed two vehicles for the passenger travel segment. Ashok Leyland has displayed an intercity 13.5 m bus (4X2), which is touted to be the segment’s longest bus. Additionally, according to Ashok Leyland, this bus boasts the strongest turbocharged CNG engine with a range of almost 1,000 kilometres. The 12-seater Bada Dost Xpress, a smaller CNG-powered passenger bus, is also on show.

