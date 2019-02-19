English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashok Leyland Launches Variants of Guru and Boss Trucks in India
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland expanded its sub-heavy trucks segment with the launch of variants of the Guru (Guru 1010) and Boss (Boss 1616 and Boss 1916) trucks.
Ashok Leyland Boss and Guru trucks launched in India. (Image: Twitter/Ashok Leyland)
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland expanded its sub-heavy trucks segment with the launch of variants of the Guru (Guru 1010) and Boss (Boss 1616 and Boss 1916) trucks. Brand Guru, launched in early 2017 in the intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment, is suitable for applications such as auto parts, e-commerce, poultry, fast-moving consumer goods, among others, the company said in a release. The medium-duty vehicle (MDV) segment truck Boss, which was rolled out first time in 2013, is ideal for applications like parcel services, car carrier and reefer, among others, the company said at the launch, it added.
"Our trucking portfolio has been growing at a fast pace. These vehicles score highly on fuel efficiency, payload, productivity and uses the advanced diesel-engine technology, which corresponds to more savings compared to other vehicles in the segment," said Anuj Kathuria, president, global trucks, Ashok Leyland.
The company said it has sold more than 3,000 of trucks under of the Guru brand. Ashok Leyland last week reported 21.44 percent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 381 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, impacted by pricing pressure and higher input costs. The company had reported 9 percent increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 19,471 units in January this year as compared to 18,100 units in the year-ago month.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
