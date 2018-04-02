English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ashok Leyland March Sales up 23% at 22,453 Units

For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales were at 1,74,873 units as against 1,45,085 units sold in the previous year, up 21 percent.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ashok Leyland March Sales up 23% at 22,453 Units
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland today reported a 20 percent increase in total sales at 22,453 units for March 2018, as against 18,701 units in the same month last year.

Sales for its medium and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 12 percent at 17,057 units in March as against 15,277 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Light commercial vehicles sales jumped by 58 percent and stood at 5,396 units as against 3,424 units in March last year.

For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales were at 1,74,873 units as against 1,45,085 units sold in the previous year, up 21 percent.

Also Watch: Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli | Interview

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You