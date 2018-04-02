English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashok Leyland March Sales up 23% at 22,453 Units
For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales were at 1,74,873 units as against 1,45,085 units sold in the previous year, up 21 percent.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland today reported a 20 percent increase in total sales at 22,453 units for March 2018, as against 18,701 units in the same month last year.
Sales for its medium and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 12 percent at 17,057 units in March as against 15,277 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
Light commercial vehicles sales jumped by 58 percent and stood at 5,396 units as against 3,424 units in March last year.
For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales were at 1,74,873 units as against 1,45,085 units sold in the previous year, up 21 percent.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli | Interview
Also Watch
Sales for its medium and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 12 percent at 17,057 units in March as against 15,277 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
Light commercial vehicles sales jumped by 58 percent and stood at 5,396 units as against 3,424 units in March last year.
For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales were at 1,74,873 units as against 1,45,085 units sold in the previous year, up 21 percent.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More
- Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat
- Twitter Can't Contain its Excitement as Deepika-Ranveer Wedding Rumours Take Flight
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific