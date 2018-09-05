English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashok Leyland Merges Virtual and Physical Testing on Dassault Systemes Platform
Ashok Leyland has become the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to adopt GVPP industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform by Dassault Systemes.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Global 3D experience major Dassault Systemes announced that commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has expanded the use of its "3DEXPERIENCE" platform by adopting the "Global Validation, Proven Performance" (GVPP) industry solution experience. GVPP enables businesses to meet the global challenges by unifying virtual and physical testing to optimise vehicle quality and experience.
With this deployment, Ashok Leyland has become the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to adopt GVPP industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform by Dassault Systemes, the company said during the "3DEXPERIENCE Forum 2018" here.
"As part of our strategy to reduce the overall time to market with zero defects, we have implemented 'Global Validation, Proven Performance' based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform," said Dr N Saravanan, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Ashok Leyland. "This not only enables us to manage the complexity involved in the definition and execution of the validation protocols but also helps in the optimisation of the validation protocols and time," he added.
GVPP based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform solutions provide industry-proven capabilities to accurately define vehicle, system and subsystem performance targets with analytics and reliable traceability. According to Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes, leading global OEMs have deployed 'Global Validation, Proven Performance' in product R&D to help them enhance their vehicle quality, save cycle time and reduce development costs.
"By extending its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Ashok Leyland is one of the few players in the automotive industry, and now the first in India, to integrate virtual and physical prototyping at an R&D level and develop next-generation trucks and buses for a global customer base," Khaou said.
