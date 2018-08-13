English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Ashok Leyland Subsidiary to Supply Electric Version of Iconic Double-Decker Buses in London

Optare PLC, Ashok Leyland's subsidiary, has received an order for 31 units of electric double-decker buses from Transport for London (TfL).

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2018, 3:23 PM IST
For representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland said its subsidiary Optare PLC has received an order for 31 units of electric double-decker buses from Transport for London (TfL). The order is for 31 Optare Metrodecker EV double-decker buses to be bought by Metroline which will be added to London's fleet by next summer, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"Double-decker buses in London have been iconic and is a matter of prestige for the city. It is a moment of great pride not only for us but for our country, as our subsidiary, Optare wins such a crucial and environmentally significant order," Ashok Leyland Managing Director Vinod K Dasari said.

The company has been investing intelligently in developing e-mobility solutions for various markets, he added. "Our commitment and investment in Optare was a strategic move which will give us long-term benefits not only in terms of revenue but also in terms of developing the technology. E-mobility business for us is growing fast and Optare will play a crucial role in strengthening our leadership position globally," Dasari said.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

