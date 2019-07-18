Ashok Leyland Temporarily Shuts Pantnagar Plant for 8 Days in Uttarkhand Owing to 'Weak Demand'
The Company's Plant situated at Pantnagar will remain closed from July 16, 2019 to July 24, 2019 (both days inclusive), owing to weak demand and outlook for the industry, according to in a regulatory filing.
Image For Representation . (News18)
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said that owing to "weak demand and outlook for the industry", it will close its Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) plant for eight days.
"The Company's Plant situated at Pantnagar will remain closed from July 16, 2019 to July 24, 2019 (both days inclusive), owing to weak demand and outlook for the industry," Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier, the company had reported a 20% decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,493 units in December 2018. The company had posted sales of 19,251 units in the year-ago month.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 11,295 units last month, against 15,948 units in December 2017, down by 29%. Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 4,198 units, compared with 3,303 units in December 2017, an increase of 27 percent, it said.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- With Fast and Furious Films, Vin Diesel is the Biggest Action Star in India
- Instagram is Now Hiding Likes on Photos in More Countries; No Point Buying Likes And Views Anymore
- 'SpaceX has Area 59': Elon Musk Joins In on the 'Area 51 Raid' To 'Free Aliens'
- Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana