Ashok Leyland Temporarily Shuts Pantnagar Plant for 8 Days in Uttarkhand Owing to 'Weak Demand'

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said that owing to "weak demand and outlook for the industry", it will close its Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) plant for eight days.

"The Company's Plant situated at Pantnagar will remain closed from July 16, 2019 to July 24, 2019 (both days inclusive), owing to weak demand and outlook for the industry," Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the company had reported a 20% decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,493 units in December 2018. The company had posted sales of 19,251 units in the year-ago month.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 11,295 units last month, against 15,948 units in December 2017, down by 29%. Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 4,198 units, compared with 3,303 units in December 2017, an increase of 27 percent, it said.