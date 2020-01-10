Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Ashok Leyland to Develop Electric Bus in Partnership with ABB Power Products

Ashok Leyland and ABB Power Products aim is to provide a mass public transportation bus system with zero local emissions and high passenger capacity.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ashok Leyland to Develop Electric Bus in Partnership with ABB Power Products
Image for Representation (Twitter)

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland and ABB Power Products and Systems India on January 9 announced a partnership for co-operation in public electric mobility space, with plans to develop electric buses that can be charged within seconds.

The partnership aims to expand the ecosystem for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems in India, the companies said in a statement.

The partners aim to develop a pilot electric bus based on ABB's innovative flash-charge technology, TOSA, which tops up the battery in just seconds while passengers get on and off the bus."This avoids the need to take the vehicle out of service for recharging every few hours or having a replacement bus ready, thus minimising the size of the fleet while increasing passenger carrying capacity," the statement said.

Commenting on the development, ABB Power Products and Systems India Managing Director N Venu said, "We are pushing the boundaries of e-mobility with our flash-charging technology TOSA for buses to contribute to a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future."

The aim is to provide zero local emission mass public transportation bus system with high passenger capacity, he added.

Ashok Leyland Chief Technology Officer N Saravanan said to stay competitive in domestic and global markets, the company is joining hands with ABB to use their world-renowned TOSA technology on e-buses to take forward the vision of expanding in the EV space.

"This solution of the flash charge technology (TOSA), which enables charging the battery in seconds, is another example of us delivering on our brand promise of 'Aapki Jeet Hamari Jeet'," he added.

ABB's TOSA is the world's fastest flash-charging connection technology, which at select passenger stops connects bus to charging infrastructure and in 15 seconds batteries are charged with a 600-kilowatt power boost.

An additional few minutes charge at the final terminal enables a full recharge without interrupting the bus schedule, the statement said.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram