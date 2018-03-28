English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashok Leyland to Increase Vehicle Prices by At Least 2% from April
Last week, Tata Motors and Nissan India had announced a hike in prices of their models from next month.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland today said it will increase prices of its entire product portfolio by a minimum of 2 percent from next month to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.
The company would be increasing prices of its entire range of vehicles by a minimum of 2 percent, the Hinduja group flagship firm said in a statement.
"This increase in price is owing to rising input costs and implementation of AIS 140 regulation. The proposed price increase will be effective April 1, 2018," it added.
Automakers are required to install a tracking device and emergency buttons in new and existing public service vehicles from April 1, 2018, under the AIS 140 regulation.
Ashok Leyland sells a range of commercial vehicles including trucks and buses.
Last week, Tata Motors and Nissan India had announced a hike in prices of their models from next month.
German luxury carmaker Audi has also announced to hike prices in the range of Rs 1-9 lakh, effective April 1, to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the budget.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18
Also Watch
The company would be increasing prices of its entire range of vehicles by a minimum of 2 percent, the Hinduja group flagship firm said in a statement.
"This increase in price is owing to rising input costs and implementation of AIS 140 regulation. The proposed price increase will be effective April 1, 2018," it added.
Automakers are required to install a tracking device and emergency buttons in new and existing public service vehicles from April 1, 2018, under the AIS 140 regulation.
Ashok Leyland sells a range of commercial vehicles including trucks and buses.
Last week, Tata Motors and Nissan India had announced a hike in prices of their models from next month.
German luxury carmaker Audi has also announced to hike prices in the range of Rs 1-9 lakh, effective April 1, to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the budget.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Wax Figure to Grace Madame Tussauds Delhi
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders – Strengths and Weaknesses
- 102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Breathe Life Into an Unusual Father-Son Story
- Spain Hit Argentina For Six as Isco Grabs Hat-trick
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison