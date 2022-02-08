Ashok Leyland to Supply 200 Trucks to Bangladesh Government

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland said it will supply 200 trucks to the Bangladesh government as part of a USD 2-billion line of credit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the order, 135 built trucks have already been delivered to Bangladesh, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. The company said it had won the tender floated by the Bangladesh government for 135 fully-built trucks, comprising 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter and Sewerage sucker.

These trucks have already been handed over to the Roads and Highways Department of Bangladesh in the current financial year, it added. Ashok Leyland has now been awarded an order for another lot of 65 units of Truck Mounted Wrecker, a specialised vehicle to be deployed by the Bangladesh government for various highway applications, it noted. Bangladesh is one of our key export markets, and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. We are enthused by the various export facilitation measures taken by the Indian Government. We plan to further increase our volumes and footprint in overseas markets, especially SAARC, GCC and Africa. Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market, said Amandeep Singh, head of the international operation, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in Bangladesh, with more than 50 touchpoints across the country, according to the company.

Apart from supplying many vehicles from India, the company also assembles its range of trucks, buses, and LCV vehicles locally at IFAD Auto Dhamrai plant in Bangladesh, it stated.

