Ashok Leyland to Supply BRTC with 300 Double-Decker Buses
The delivery of buses to BRTC will take place within eight months, the city-based commercial vehicle major said in a statement.
Photo for representative purpose only. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland today said it has bagged an order from the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation to supply 300 double-decker buses. The delivery of buses to BRTC will take place within eight months, the city-based commercial vehicle major said in a statement.
"Bangladesh is one of our key export markets and this order further strengthens our position. Winning this order in Bangladesh is yet another testimony of our leadership in the country," company Managing Director, Vinod K Dasari said. "Our in-depth understanding of public transport and understanding of the market and customers is what differentiates us and has helped us win this order", he added.
The company has been making a 'strong focus' on exports to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market and to globalise the product portfolio, he said. "This is a significant win for us and builds on the strong export growth we had last year", he added.
Recently, Ashok Leyland's UK subsidiary Optare PLC bagged an order for supply of 31 units of 'electric double-decker' buses from Transport for London. Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 128.40 apiece, up by 1.82 per cent over the previous close in BSE.
