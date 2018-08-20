English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ashok Leyland Unveils New BS4 Innoline Engine for Commercial Vehicles
Ashok Leyland has combined its indigenously developed mechanical pump used in BS3 engines and the iEGR (Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation) technology to introduce the BS4 engines.
Ashok Leyland's Innoline engine. (YouTube screengrab)
Loading...
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled new BS4 engines 'Innoline' for commercial vehicles that offer lower operating costs and maintenance to customers. Ashok Leyland has combined its indigenously developed mechanical pump used in BS3 engines and the iEGR (Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation) technology to introduce the BS4 engines, the city-based firm said in a statement.
"Innoline combines the efficiency and performance of the iEGR technology. This technology can be upgraded and used for BS6 engines as well," it said. The heavy commercial vehicle major claimed that the Innoline engines makes the maintenance simpler for the mechanics and gives a hassle-free service to customers.
"With BS3 inline fuel pump and iEGR, this is exactly what we did - delivering several benefits to our customers like lower operating cost, lower maintenance. iEGR is already a success in Indian market, with more than one lakh vehicles sold last year" Ashok Leyland MD, Vinod K Dasari said.
"Now, we are making it simpler by introducing the Innoline technology for our H-series engines. This technology will have an inline pump for our BS4 engine, taking iEGR further and giving our customers an even simpler system, enabling easier maintenance and other cost efficiencies," he said.
Also Watch
"Innoline combines the efficiency and performance of the iEGR technology. This technology can be upgraded and used for BS6 engines as well," it said. The heavy commercial vehicle major claimed that the Innoline engines makes the maintenance simpler for the mechanics and gives a hassle-free service to customers.
"With BS3 inline fuel pump and iEGR, this is exactly what we did - delivering several benefits to our customers like lower operating cost, lower maintenance. iEGR is already a success in Indian market, with more than one lakh vehicles sold last year" Ashok Leyland MD, Vinod K Dasari said.
"Now, we are making it simpler by introducing the Innoline technology for our H-series engines. This technology will have an inline pump for our BS4 engine, taking iEGR further and giving our customers an even simpler system, enabling easier maintenance and other cost efficiencies," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- Fardeen Khan is All Smiles in New Photos As He Steps Out for Lunch Date With Wife
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- #SOSKerala: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
- UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...