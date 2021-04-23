auto

Asked to Undergo RT-PCR Test at Delhi Airport, United Airlines Crew Flies Empty Plane Back to NYC
Asked to Undergo RT-PCR Test at Delhi Airport, United Airlines Crew Flies Empty Plane Back to NYC

For representation

A statement released by United Airlines states that they are temporarily suspending the services to seek clarity regarding travel requirements to India.

In a rather strange turn of events, a United Airlines flight is flying back to New York City from Delhi Airport without any passengers. The flight will land in NYC with no passengers after the United Crew refused to undergo RT-PCR test at the Delhi Airport and decided to fly back without carrying passengers. Shortly after, United Airlines has cancelled all Delhi flights until further notice.

A statement by United Airlines states - “As we seek clarity regarding travel requirements to India, we have temporarily suspended service. We are working to provide alternate options to our customers and plan to resume our scheduled service as soon as possible”

Given the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, India has exempted crew of only quick turnaround flights with no exit from the aircraft from the RT-PCR test. However, the United Airlines, which flew to India with passengers onboard was supposed to leave later, which means crew had to deboard the plane and exit the airport.

While the airline has not officially given any reasons for the decision, a message accessed by MoneyControl sent by United to its passengers said, “Your United Flight on Apr23 from Delhi has been cancelled because ongoing COVID-19 travel requirement discussions with local authorities are impacting our ability to operate your flight. We are working to address the issue and hope to have it resolved quickly…"

first published:April 23, 2021, 19:12 IST